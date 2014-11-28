CWA Our Lady of Hope Douala, celebrates Golden Jubilee, elects new executive bureau

In his homily, Douala Diocesan CWA Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Christopher Geh Kum urged the women to always pray and never be discouraged. He said Christians live in a world that hates God, but they are not supposed to be discouraged, for if they do, Satan has won. He hailed the work the group has done for the past 50 years and encouraged them to put God’s word into practice at all times.“He who does not understand and practices God’s word, is like the grains that fell on rocky soil and the Devil came and took them away. Happy therefore the one who hears God’s Word, does not harden his heart, but puts it into practice,” Fr. Geh Kum continued.He said the C.W.A is not a political party but a church’s group that ought to respect the Church’s rules. The Diocesan Chaplain said any one who goes against the Church’s rules is an antichrist. He entreated Christians to do things as God wants them done and not to please people.Fr. Christopher Geh Kum lashed out at C.W.A members who gossip about others and centre their lives only on material things. He therefore prayed that the C.W.A will be a true spiritual ground for God’s children who pray without ceasing. The C.W.A women attended the Mass, which Rev. Fathers François Nyami Kasko and Patrick Bulus Vandi also concelebrated, in their Golden Jubilee uniform.In his keynote address after Mass, Mgr. Paul Nyaga urged C.W.A members to be fully engaged in the association’s activities, celebrating 50 years notwithstanding, for God’s greater Glory. He urged them to develop Godly Love for one another; love which, he said, should not be docile but active. He cautioned the women against money-minded attitudes in groups and advised them to belong in one group at a time.An excellence award Ceremony to some C.W.A Douala Diocesan spiritual directors and members followed at the St. Paul Nylon Parish Hall Douala. The cutting of the 50th Anniversary Cake, traditional dances and a singing competition, which Teresa Ghogomu moderated, ended the day’s activities. Mother of Divine Wisdom Division won the singing competition.On November 16, 2014, the association elected a new executive. Rebecca Mambo was elected the new C.W.A Douala Diocesan President, Ann Wirnkar as the Vice President, Theresa Tche was elected Secretary, among other members.