The President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, NECC, and Archbishop of Douala, His Excellency Mgr. Samuel Kleda, announces with deep sorrow the death of the Bishop of Ngaouderé, His Lordship Joseph Djida, on Tuesday, January 06, 2015, after a brief illness. The People of God are called upon to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. The funeral programme will be made public later.

Done in Yaoundé, January 06, 2015

+ Samuel kleda

Archbishop of Douala

NECC President