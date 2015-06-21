Fr. Christian Ndzerem Mofor passes on to glory

Rev. Fr. Christian Ndzerem Mofor, a priest of Bamenda Archdiocese, died on Thursday, June 11, 2015 at St. Elizabeth General Hospital, Shisong after a protracted illness. Fr. Christian Ndzerem Mofor, from Melim in Bui Division, was born 58 years ago in Shisong Hospital to the family of Late Nicolas and Mary Ndzerem. He attended Catholic School Melim before moving on to Bishop Rogan College, Small Soppo- Buea for his secondary and high school education.

He was among the 7th batch of students to be admitted to St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, STAMS, Bambui. His Grace Paul Verdzekov ordained him priest for Bamenda Archdiocese on April 2, 1986. After he was ordained, he served briefly in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Njindom and St. Francis Xavier Parish, Bali Nyongha.

He then went for further studies in Switzerland where he graduated with a PhD in Metaphysics. When he returned to Cameroon, Fr. Christian Mofor taught Philosophy in STAMS Bambui and later became the Rector for three years, precisely from 2002 to 2005.

In 2005, he was appointed Rector of the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé. After serving two terms of three years each, he returned to Bamenda Archdiocese and briefly served as Principal of St. Bede’s College from March - June 2012 as he moved on to take up his last appointment as Education Secretary for Bamenda Archdiocese.

While serving as Education Secretary he had a fatigue stroke about two years ago from which he never recovered until his death on Thursday, June 11, 2015 in the same hospital in which he was born.

His mortal remains will be removed from the Shisong Hospital Mortuary on Monday, June 22 and conveyed to the Mankon Metropolitan Cathedral for an all-night vigil. He shall be buried at the Mankon Cathedral after a 9am funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 23, 2015.

The Social Communications Director for Bamenda Archdiocese, Fr. Humphrey Tatah Mbuy, described the fallen priest as an intellectual, a scholar, and someone who did not believe in half measures.

His former lecturer in STAMS, Mgr. Patrick Lafon, remembers the fallen priest as a very fine and intelligent person and as one who took his priesthood very seriously. He noted that Fr. Christian Mofor accepted his illness as God’s will for him.

Rev. Prof. Christian Ndzerem Mofor is also said to remind many of the late Archbishop Paul Verdzekov.