[New] Read L'Effort Camerounais on your smartphone with Kokipress

In order to make L'Effort Camerounais accessible worldwide instantly to our readers, we recently partnered with Kokipress : they offer a mobile application that let users read L'Effort Camerounais on their smartphones anywhere they are in the world.

L'Effort Camerounais is available on Kokipress.com

With Kokipress mobile application, L'Effort Camerounais is available on your smartphone every Friday and you'll enjoy a comfortable reading experience with colorful pictures. Moreover, you can bookmark articles you like and easily retrieve them later.

Download Kokipress now and start reading our last issue.

We hope you'll enjoy this innovation.

 

July 25, 2015 at 08:01 AM |

