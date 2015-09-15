beyond nothing else

For
Rev. Professor Christian Moòfon (1957 - 2015)
By
Bongasu Tanla Kishani
Reverend Christian Moòfon!
We remember you,
a softspoken priest,
a milestone philosopher,
a chop-chair teacher,
a relentless researcher,
an attentive shepherd,
babysitting ancient enigmas,
rehearsing rare lullabies,
tilling timeless libraries,
outspokenly edifying ways
“..to understand enigmas..”!*
Father Christian Moòfon!
In your absence
teary-rains poured heavily
into the memory-baskets,
your age-limit abruptly
tethers with letters
from your whereabouts!***
A clapper thundering
on the horizon
unscrews a shadow!*
Moòfon’s no more!
Wearily gone forever!
Our silent teardrops
quicken the soils
behind your footsteps
where fragrant smiles
of beatitudes, radiating
from bookish hide-outs,
barely stammer out!
What a stroke
up and down
whittling down days!
Rev. Professor Moòfon,
your christening rummage
for the best,
clearly presents Evil,*
root and branch
as an inescapable,
day-to-day human experience,
“not a pseudo-problem.”*
Christening insularity opens
more inquisitive inroads
welcoming floating believers
with open arms.
Like many a
work of mercy,
Joseph of Arimathea, **
on the scent
of our redemption,
voices the voiceless,
many a Njoya
pursues to catch
with one voice,
though little deeds
turn out heroic,
more in memoriam!
Yet, all told,
here and now,
your silence scares
voices trailing off,
trembling every inch,
silence feigns indifference
in ladder tournaments,
with rare retrievers
and trail blazers.
In tears, voices
meet and share
armour of prayers,
mandatory kola nuts,
overly setting tongues
to babble away
wreaths of grief,
as teary goodbyes
still well up
your golden age
of towering feats,
folks follow up
as if unawares
of what handshakes,
generous with grace,
stand to benefit
from breaking kola,
truth zigzags punctually
along the cliffs,
harvesting and planting.***
Rector Christian Moòfon,
absent but present
within the agespan
of ageless heroes!
A scarecrow prices
neither redfeathers nor
gunshot-rounds of applause!
Joseph of Arimathea**
set the pace
for negotiable skills
offering his tomb,
providentially more skilfully!
Things within reach
like accountable transparency
somehow in harness,
remain in flight
as redfeathers corrupt
prayers to blossom,
once gunshot-rounds sprout
Muddy Dustbin Memories.*
Quia pulvis, et
in pulverem reverteris!*
Father! Name names!
Pride of place!
Our open secret!
“From Fr. Christian
To Prof. Kishaani
With best wishes.”
A subtle dedication,
encapsulating the Godhead
with stylistic roots,
triple jumpers of
fides quaerens intellectum:
“Plotinus and Africa/n
Concepts of Evil...
in Multi-cultural Philosophy.”*
Released without parole!
Lobes of kola,
we shared together,
chewing riddleteasers over
with tasty groundnuts,
today still play
the football match
between rooted emotions,
waving teary farewells
and prayers fluttering
flags of come-no-go,
facing the music
at face value
back to back
face to face
between your lifespan
and backseat tributes.
Our fatherly sheperd!
Flocks filter out
particles of dust
from wishful thinking!
Folks rival tears,
drilling drumming dreams,
spelling your names
and making claims
to drumming drops
aimed at gardening
samples of sanctity,
your priesthood implanted.
Saintly Christian Moòfon!
Taà-Mbóm shapes footpaths
around the clock
within our life-cycles,
death promptly crowns ***
beyond nothing else
but the Godhead
without a full-stop!
* Christian Mofor: Plotinus and African Concepts of Evil
Perspectives in Multi-cultural Philosophy. 2008 Peter Lang XX /703
European University Studies. Bern. 333pages.
** Jn.19, 38 - 42; Lk. 23, 50 - 53; Mk.15, 42 - 46; Mt. 27, 57 - 60
*** 1Cor. 15, 35 - 58; Rn. 14: 8
By
Bongasu Tanla Kishani
Bambili, 11th - 23rd June 2015.
