beyond nothing else

an attentive shepherd,

We remember you,

Father Christian Moòfon!

In your absence

teary-rains poured heavily

into the memory-baskets,

your age-limit abruptly

tethers with letters

from your whereabouts!***

A clapper thundering

on the horizon

unscrews a shadow!*

Moòfon’s no more!

Wearily gone forever!

Our silent teardrops

quicken the soils

behind your footsteps

where fragrant smiles

of beatitudes, radiating

from bookish hide-outs,

barely stammer out!

What a stroke

up and down

whittling down days!

Rev. Professor Moòfon,

your christening rummage

for the best,

clearly presents Evil,*

root and branch

as an inescapable,

day-to-day human experience,

“not a pseudo-problem.”*

Christening insularity opens

more inquisitive inroads

welcoming floating believers

with open arms.

Like many a

work of mercy,

Joseph of Arimathea, **

on the scent

of our redemption,

voices the voiceless,

many a Njoya

pursues to catch

with one voice,

though little deeds

turn out heroic,

more in memoriam!

Yet, all told,

here and now,

your silence scares

voices trailing off,

trembling every inch,

silence feigns indifference

in ladder tournaments,

with rare retrievers

and trail blazers.

In tears, voices

meet and share

armour of prayers,

mandatory kola nuts,

overly setting tongues

to babble away

wreaths of grief,

as teary goodbyes

still well up

your golden age

of towering feats,

folks follow up

as if unawares

of what handshakes,

generous with grace,

stand to benefit

from breaking kola,

truth zigzags punctually

along the cliffs,

harvesting and planting.***

Rector Christian Moòfon,

absent but present

within the agespan

of ageless heroes!

A scarecrow prices

neither redfeathers nor

gunshot-rounds of applause!

Joseph of Arimathea**

set the pace

for negotiable skills

offering his tomb,

providentially more skilfully!

Things within reach

like accountable transparency

somehow in harness,

remain in flight

as redfeathers corrupt

prayers to blossom,

once gunshot-rounds sprout

Muddy Dustbin Memories.*

Quia pulvis, et

in pulverem reverteris!*

Father! Name names!

Pride of place!

Our open secret!

“From Fr. Christian

To Prof. Kishaani

With best wishes.”

A subtle dedication,

encapsulating the Godhead

with stylistic roots,

triple jumpers of

fides quaerens intellectum:

“Plotinus and Africa/n

Concepts of Evil...

in Multi-cultural Philosophy.”*

Released without parole!

Lobes of kola,

we shared together,

chewing riddleteasers over

with tasty groundnuts,

today still play

the football match

between rooted emotions,

waving teary farewells

and prayers fluttering

flags of come-no-go,

facing the music

at face value

back to back

face to face

between your lifespan

and backseat tributes.

Our fatherly sheperd!

Flocks filter out

particles of dust

from wishful thinking!

Folks rival tears,

drilling drumming dreams,

spelling your names

and making claims

to drumming drops

aimed at gardening

samples of sanctity,

your priesthood implanted.

Saintly Christian Moòfon!

Taà-Mbóm shapes footpaths

around the clock

within our life-cycles,

death promptly crowns ***

beyond nothing else

but the Godhead

without a full-stop!

Bongasu Tanla Kishani

Bambili, 11th - 23rd June 2015.