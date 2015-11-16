Mgr. Damase Zinga Atangana appointed Bishop of Kribi Diocese

On November 07, 2015, Pope Francis appointed Mgr. Damase Zinga as the Bishop of Kribi Diocese. The new Bishop has replaced the first Bishop of Kribi, Mgr. Joseph Befe Ateba of Blessed memory. Before he was appointed, the Kribi Diocese was under the Apostolic Administration of the Bishop of Edea, Mgr. Jean-Bosco Ntep.

Mgr.Damase Zinga Atangana was born on December 09, 1964 inNkog Bong in Obala Diocese. He did his priestly formation in Philosophy and Theology at the Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Major Seminary, Nkolbisson, Yaoundé. He was ordained priest for Obala Diocese on July 25, 1992.



After his ordination he handled several pastoral, academic and administrative responsibilities. He precisely served as the Rector of Efok Minor Seminary and the Diocesan Vocations Director for Obala, the Vicar of Obala Cathedral, a part-time Moral Theology lecturer in the Catholic University of Central Africa- Catholic Institute, Yaoundé, and many other higher Catholic institutes.



In 2003, he obtained a PhD in History and Religious Sciences and the Analysis of Intercultural Phenomena from the Charles de Gaulle University, Lille III. He also holds a post graduate diploma (DEA) in Moral Theology and Medical Ethics from the Marc Bloch University, Strasbourg; a DEA in Medical and Biological Ethics from the René Descartes University, Paris V, and a University Diplomain Health Ethics from the Faculty of Medicine, Lille.



From 2003 until his appointment as the second Bishop of Kribi, he was the Vicar General of Obala Diocese.

Source: SECOM, Obala