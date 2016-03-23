Declaration of the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Douala to the People of God and all people of goodwill on the disregard for life and human dignity

Man is called to a plentitude of life which goes well beyond his earthly life since it is a participation in God’s own life. The depth of this supernatural vocation reveals the grandeur and the price of human life even in its temporal phase. ( Evangelium Vitae , No. 2)

We, your pastors, have observed with consternation some grave happenings that have been rocking our society for some time now. Babies and young children are regularly kidnapped, tortured, raped, mutilated and assassinated. Elsewhere, highly disturbing situations have come to highlight the fact that vulnerable people die from negligence and the absence of medical care notably pregnant women and accident victims in some of our hospitals.

We denounce and firmly condemn this disregard for human life and dignity, as according to our Christian faith and African tradition, life is a gift from God and is sacred. We express our paternal proximity and compassion to the families of victims so severely affected.

On this Jubilee Year of Mercy, we invite all the faithful and people of goodwill, to defend human life and promote it wherever it is threatened notably through charitable for in inasmuch as you do it to one of the least of these, My brothers, you do it to me. (Mt. 25: 40)

We invite all those involved in these criminal networks to convert and rediscover the sense of the respect of human dignity as well as the value of honest work. To those who govern and who are principal concerned with the common good and who can do much to ensure to respect of moral values, we tell them not to allow the moral disintegration of our society. (Humanitae Vitae, No. 3). Do not allow that the acts which destroy life should be perpetuated in our society.

May the Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles, and Patroness of Cameroon, through whom the creator of Life came to us, help us all to create, protect, defend and promote, like her, all human life from conception until natural death.

Done in Douala on March 16, 2016,

By The Bishops of the Bishops’ Conference of the Ecclesiastical Province of Douala