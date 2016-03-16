Kumba Diocese created and Bishop appointed for Ngaoundéré

Pope Francis has erected the new Diocese of Kumba, Cameroon, with territory taken from the Diocese of Buea, making it a suffragan of the metropolitan see of Bamenda. He has appointed Bishop Agapitus Enuyehnyoh Nfon, auxiliary of Bamenda, as the first bishop of the new diocese.

The new diocese has a population of some 564,000 with about 200,000 of them being Catholic. They are served by just 38 priests and 44 religious.The Pope has also appointed Rev. Msgr. Emmanuel Abbo as bishop of Ngaoundéré, Cameroon.

Brief biographies

Bishop Agapitus Nfon

He was born on February 11, 1964 in Shisong to Pa Joseph Nfon, a Catholic Teacher and Mama Odilia Kinenla. He is second of eight children – six girls and two boys.From 1969 to 1976, he attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Djotin. From 1976 to 1983, he attended the Minor Seminary in Bishop Rogan College, Soppo, Buea.



From 1983 to 1990, he enrolled in St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Bambui, an affiliate to the Pontifical Urbanian University, Rome. In 1990, he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy (B.Phil.) and a Bachelor’s Degree (B.D.) in Theology. He was ordained deacon on June 29, 1989.



His Lordship, the Rt. Rev. Cornelius Fontem Esua, the then Bishop of Kumbo, ordained him priest in 1991.

From 1991 to 1992, he served as Assistant Parish Priest in St. Theresa Cathedral Parish, Manager of Catholic Schools in Kumbo and Meluv Parishes. From 1991 to 1993 he was a teacher and Chaplain in St. Augustine College, Kumbo and Manager of Catholic Schools of St. Pius X Parish, Tatum.



From 1994 to 1996, he served as Bishop’s Secretary and Diocesan Financial Secretary. From 1996 to 1998, he was the Principal of St. Augustine College, Kumbo and the Diocesan Chaplain of the Catholic Women Association, C.W.A.

In 2001 he obtained a Licentiate Degree in Theology (STL) at Institum Patristicum Augustunianum, Rome, where he specialised in Patristic Theology. He was appointed Rector of St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary Bambui in 2005. Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda Archdiocese on April 8, 2011, he position he held until his appointment as the first Bishop of Kumba.



Mgr. Emmanuel Abbo

He was born in Mbe, Cameroon, in 1969 and was ordained a priest in 2000. He holds a licentiate in Management Science (Business Administration) from the Catholic University of Central Africa, Cameroon. He has served in a number of pastoral and administrative roles in the diocese of Ngaoundéré, including parish vicar for the Cathedral, parish priest, diocesan secretary for education, bursar, director of the Pontifical Missionary Works, diocesan director of Caritas, head of diocesan economic administration and Episcopal vicar. He is currently apostolic administrator of the same diocese.

The Diocese of Ngaoundéré has just 44,000 Catholics in a population of more than one million. They are served by some 35 priests, 10 permanent deacons, and about 100 religious.