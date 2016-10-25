Mgr. Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo appointed Archbishop of Garoua

On Saturday, October 22, 2016, Pope Francis appointed Mgr. Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo as the Archbishop of Garoua, Cameroon. Before his appointment he was the Bishop of Batouri Diocese.

Mgr. Ambassa Ndjodo succeeds Mgr. Antoine Ntalou, 76, who renounced the pastoral governance of Garoua Archdiocese, and was accepted by Pope Francis, the Holy Sea indicated in a communiqué.

Mgr. Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo was born in 1964 at Ekouda. Holder of a post graduate diploma in Philosophy from the Louvain Catholic University, Belgium, he was ordained priest in 1997. He is a “Scheut” priest, a religious Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary better known by its French acronym, CICM.

He has been assistant and parish priest, CICM secretary of the Senegal District, professor of Philosophy at Saint Augustine Institute, Dakar. From 2000 to 2001, he pursued his studies in the Religious Formation Catholic Theological Union, Chicago, United States of America.

He was also a Philosophy professor at Saint-Joseph Mukasa Institute, Yaoundé, the Scheutists Provincial Superior, Episcopal Vicar of Consecrated Life, and the President of the Conference of Major Superiors of Africa and Madagascar, C.O.S.M.A.M., its French abbreviation. Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Bishop of Batouri in December 2009.