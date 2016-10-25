Pope Francis appoints Fr. Philippe Alain Mbarga Bishop of Ebolowa

On Saturday, October 22, 2016, Pope Francis appointed Fr. Philippe Alain Mbarga as the Bishop of Ebolowa, South Cameroon. Before his appointment, Fr. Philippe Alain Mbarga was the Rector of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Major Seminary, Nkolbisson, Yaoundé, since 2008.

Fr. Philippe Alain Mbarga, 48, is from the Mbalmayo Diocese. He studied in Cameroon and Germany, at the Fulda University, where he obtained a PhD in Biblical Theology in 2003.

Ordained priest in 1994, he has been a professor of Sacred Scripture at the Catholic University of Central Africa, personal secretary to the University rector, then rector of the Propaedeutic and inter-diocesan Seminary, Mary Queen of the Apostles, Otele, close to Yaoundé.

He is also the secretary of the Commission for Apostolic Works at the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon.

He becomes the third bishop of Ebolowa Diocese erected in1991. The Episcopal seat was vacant since Mgr. Jean Mbarga was appointed as the Archbishop of Yaoundé in October 2014.