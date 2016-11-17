Eseka Train Hecatomb: Bishops Of Douala Ecclesiastical Province Speak Out!

Last October 21 in Eseka precisely at the CAMRAIL station, a fatal train accident plunged our Ecclesiastical Province in particular and our country in general, into deep sorry. Dozens of our brothers and sisters lost their lives and hundreds more were lightly or seriously wounded. That accident left several families in great distress, sorry and inexpressible pain.

To all God’s People in the Douala Ecclesiastical Province, To all men and women of goodwill

After the President of Cameroon’s National Episcopal Conference Mgr. Samuel KLEDA’s October 23 letter, We, Bishops of the Douala Ecclesiastical Province, gathered for our 2016 second ordinary assembly, express our compassion to all the bereaved families as well as our spiritual and human proximity.

We seize this opportunity to deplore the advance stage of deterioration of a good number of our roads and railway infrastructure. It is worth noting that the National No. 3 commonly referred to as “highway” is more than 30 years old, and that the railway dates back to the colonial days. These are two important transportation means not only to our sub region, but also to Cameroon especially to us in the Douala Ecclesiastical Province who use these transportation means regularly.

We therefore wish to remind the authorities and anyone with responsibilities that human life is invaluable. No effort should therefore be spared to ensure the quality of our roads and means of transport. We therefore recommend that road prevention be improved, that the road network linking administrative units be regularly maintained and, especially that emergency services be created.

We also suggest that the State, in addition to ensuring the effective acquisition of vehicles/equipment that the tutelage ministries provide to transport people, that such materials should also be controlled. The same applies to the quality of roads as well as unsanctioned overloading. We cannot fail to speak out against indiscipline and the laisser-aller attitude of private transporters: commercial motorcycle riders, taxi drivers, transport agencies … This sector needs to be regulated and disciplined.

Finally, we salute the promptitude with which our brother, Mgr. Dieudonné BOGMIS and the Eseka population rushed to the accident site to help and rescue victims.

We ask priests, and all the faithful, to continue praying for victims, the wounded; and through parish or diocesan Caritas services, to channel their multiform assistance during this Year of Mercy to the needy in their areas.

May the Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace and Patroness of Cameroon, continue to watch over our country.

With our Apostolic blessing

Done in Douala November 03, 2016

1. Mgr. Samuel KLEDA

Archbishop of Douala

2. Mgr. Jean Bosco NTEP

Bishop of EDEA

3. Mgr. Dieudonné WATIO

Bishop of Bafoussam

4. Mgr. Dieudonné BOGMIS

Bishop ESEKA

5. Mgr. Dieudonné Espoir

ATANGANA

Bishop of NKONGSAMBA

6. Mgr. Abraham KOME Bishop of BAFANG