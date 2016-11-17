Pope Francis names Mgr. Emmanuel Dassi Youfang Auxiliary Bishop of Bafoussam

On Monday, November 07, 2016, Pope Francis named Mgr. Emmanuel Dassi, a member of the Emmanuel Community since 1997, as the Auxiliary Bishop of Bafoussam and assigned to the Titular See of Esco.

Before his appointment he was the Vicar General of Bafoussam Diocese. Mgr. Emmanuel Dassi Youfang will be assisting the Bishop of Bafoussam, Mgr. Dieudonné Watio, who was appointed on March 5, 2011.

Mgr. Emmanuel Dassi Youfang was born on August 07, 1967 in Baham, in the Diocese of Bafoussam. Before he was admitted to the Major Seminary, he studied Zoology at the University of Yaoundé. He did his studies in Philosophy and Theology at the Douala Paul VI Inter-diocesan Major Seminary. He obtained a first degree in Fundamental Theology in 2012 from the Cathedral, Notre Dame Faculty in Paris.

He was ordained priest on June 16, 2001 for the Diocese of Bafoussam. He was a parish priest and rector of the Marian Sanctuary from 2001 to 2009. He was the Vicar General from 2009 to 2010.

After his theological studies in Paris, from 2010 to 2012, he was named Vicar General and parish priest.

Bafoussam Diocese in the West Region was created on February 5, 1970. It has 67 parishes and 109 priests and about 310 800 Catholics.



