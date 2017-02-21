Pope names Auxiliary Bishop for Bamenda Archdiocese

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. Michael Miabesue Bibi as the Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda Archdiocese. The Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Cornelius Fontem Esua, read the appointment Bull in the Mankom Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at the end of a thanksgiving Mass for the priestly ordination anniversaries of four priests, including himself.

Before he was appointed, Rev. Fr. Michael M. Bibi was the Chancellor of Bamenda Archdiocese, Director of Maryvale institute, Bamenda and formator in St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Bambui.

Talking to the press after his appointment, the Auxiliary Bishop Elect, thanked God for His grace and love for choosing a sinful and unworthy person like him to serve His people. He thanked the Holy Father for appointing him, the Apostolic nuncio, the Archbishop of Bamenda, the clergy and the religious and the laity for their prayers and support. He beseeched them to continue praying and supporting him for a fruitful ministry.

Brief profile of Bishop Elect

Rev. Fr. Michael Miabesue Bibi was born in Bamenda on July 28, 1971 to late Pa James Landong Bibi of Bamessing and Mama Theresa Ngum Bibi, who is still alive, from Bafut. He did his primary education in Presbyterian Primary School Bamessing, C.S Big Mankon and C.S Gardens, Limbe.

He moved to Providence Comprehensive College Mubang, present day St. Frederick Comprehensive College, where he did five years of secondary studies. He did his high school studies at Bishop Rogan’s College, Small Soppo, Buea, where he obtained the General Certificate of Education, GCE, Advanced Level.

From 1991 he was admitted to St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, until April 26, 2000 when he was ordained priest for Bamenda Archdiocese. He grew up in Meta Quatres, and received all the Sacraments, including Holy Order, at the Mankon Metropolitan Cathedral.

He was appointed barely six months after the former Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda, His Lordship Agapitus Nfon, was installed as the first Bishop of the newly created Diocese of Kumba.