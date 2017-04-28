New Bishop of Yokadouma named

While you were commemorating your 75th birthday, on Christmas Day 2014, as tradition requires, you forwarded to the Holy Father your renunciation to the Episcopal See of Yokadouma. The Holy Father, while appreciating your missionary determination, and the great quality of your pastoral commitment, took the necessary time to look for a worthy successor, apt to pursue the pioneer’s work that you have carried out for more than 25 years to build God’s Church in the vast territory of Boumba and Ngoko with an ever efficient and unanimously appreciated apostolic zeal.

The moment having finally come, the Holy Father has appointed as your successor, the Bishop of Yokadouma, Reverend Father Paul LONTSIÉ-KEUNÉ, actually the Rector of the Maroua Major Seminary that you know and appreciate very well. By making known this good news to you at this moment when it is also being published in Rome, and in the presence of Archbishops and Bishops of our country, I join in the Church sentiments of joy which today sees one of her most appreciated sons succeed so worthy a pastor.

In this particular circumstance, I have the pleasure to restate, the Holy Father’s profound gratitude, that of the Bishops and priests of Cameroon, religious and missionaries, to which I add my appreciation, to your lovable person and for your work, which I am sure, will always continue for the good of God’s People. I also exhort the Yokadouma diocesan community to welcome their new Bishop by supporting him in prayer and by a frank filial collaboration, as it has always done to you.

With my cordial solicitude, accept, Dear Monseigneur Eugène, my fraternal greetings in the Risen Lord.

+ Piero Pioppo

Apostolic Nuncio

Who is Bishop Paul LONTSIÉ-KEUNÉ?

-Reverend Father Paul LONTSIÉ-KEUNÉ was born on August 25, 1963 in Balatchi- Mbouda, Bafoussam Diocese.

-He studied at the Bafou Diocesan Minor Seminary where he obtained the Baccalauréat.

- From 1983 – 1986, he did his philosophical studies at the Douala Paul VI Major Seminary and from 1986 -1991, he completed his theological studies at the Nkolbisson Major seminary, Yaoundé.

- He was ordained on March 17, 1991 in Dschang by His Excellency André Wouking, the then Bishop of Bafoussam.

- From 1991-1994, he undertook specilisation studies at the Paris Catholic institute, France, where he obtained a canonical degree in Liturgy.

- Back in Cameroon, he held the following pastoral responsibilities: principal of St. John the Baptist College, Bangangté (1994-1998), Catholic education Secretary for Bafoussam Diocese, part-time lecturer at the Bafoussam Catholic Teachers Training College (1998- 2008) and at the same time, the vicar successively in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs, Bangangté and St. Paul, Bafoussam.

- From 2000, he was a visiting Liturgy lecturer at the Maroua Major Seminary.

- Since 2008, he is the Rector of the Maroua inter diocesan St. Augustine Major Seminary.

- Reverend Father Paul LONTSIÉ-KEUNÉ has published several books in the Theology and education domains.

- On April 25, 2017, Pope Francis appointed him as the Bishop of Yokadouma