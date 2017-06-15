"Bishop Bala did not commit suicide, but was brutally assasinated," Bishops of Cameroon say

The Bishops of Cameroon met in an Extraordinary General Assembly at the Headquarters of the National Episcopal Conference in Mvolye, Yaoundé on Tuesday 13 th June 2017.At the end of this assembly, the Bishops made the following declarations:

Following the tragic death of His Lordship Jean Marie Benoit BALA Bishop of Bafia

The Catholic Church in Cameroon is going through a difficult moment in its history and mission. On the morning of Wednesday May 31, 2017, the car of His Lordship Jean Marie Benoit BALA, Bishop of Bafia was found in an abnormal parking position on the bridge over the Sanaga River at Ebebda in the direction of Bafia, the Bishop was said to be missing. As soon as the disappearance of the Bishop was made public, civil, religious and administrative authorities went down to the scene. Following the indication of a strange message found on the front seat of the car, next to his identity and other personal documents, the fire Brigade was ordered to search for the body of the Bishop in the river. The search continued until the morning of Friday June 2nd, 2017 when the corpse of the Bishop was found by a fisherman a few kilometers from the Ebebda Bridge, at a place called Tsang. The corpse was brought to the bank of the river by the elements of the defense force.

The corpse was discovered by His Excellency Archbishop Piero PIOPPO, Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Archbishop Samuel Kleda, President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé, civil and administrative authorities including the Governor of the Centre Region. The late Bishop’s mortal remains were taken to the Yaoundé General Hospital.

On Saturday June 3rd 2017, a death notice and a message of condolence were addressed to the faithful of the Diocese of Bafia and the natural family of the deceased Bishop by the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon and the Archbishop of Yaoundé.

Up to this moment the corps is still under the custody of judicial authorities who are investigating the circumstance, the exact causes and the perpetrators of this heinous and inadmissible crime. The tragic death of Bishop Jean Marie Benoit BALA has shocked and upset the people of God, all Cameroonians and international opinion. From the initial findings, we the Bishops of Cameroon affirm that His Lordship Bishop Jean Marie Benoit BALA did not commit suicide; he was brutally assassinated. This is one more murder and one far too much. We recall with sadness the murder of several other prelates, clergy members and consecrated persons whose assassination under similar circumstances has never been explained up to this day. We are thinking especially of His Grace Archbishop Yves PLUMEY (Ngaoundere -1991­), Rev.Fr. Joseph MBASSI (Yaounde-1988), Rev.Fr. Anthony FONTEHG (Kumbo-1990), Rev. Sisters of Djoum (1992), Rev.Fr. Engelbert MVENG (Yaounde-1995) just to name a few.

We strongly feel that the clergy in Cameroon are particularly persecuted by some obscure and devilish forces.

To the State of Cameroon

We the Bishops demand:

-All the circumstances and the motives of the assassination of Bishop Jean Marie Benoit BALA be clarified and made known.

-That the culprits be identified by name and brought before the law in order that justice might take its course.

-That the State should assume its bounden duty of protecting human life and particularly the lives of Ecclesiastical Authorities.

-The Bishops also expect and wait the official conclusions of the investigations.

To the Murderers

The Bishops are praying for them and demand that they embark on a process of urgent and radical conversion

To Media Men and Women and users of social network

The Bishops demand that they renounce falsehood, defamation and calumny, on the other hand, they recommend the respect for human dignity, truth, sense of decency and discernment in the treatment of information

To all those who collaborated in the search of the missing Bishop,

To the population of Ebebda and its surroundings,

The Bishops thank them for sparing no effort in the search for the mortal remains of the Bishop even at the risk of their own lives.

To the faithful of the Diocese of Bafia,

To the natural family of Bishop Jean Marie Benoit BALA,

To all God’s people,

We say to you all: Be courageous; Christ has conquered the world (cf Jn 16:33). The Bishops bear with you, the grief of this sad disappearance. Let not your faith fail. Intensify your efforts in the Eucharistic Celebrations in praying for your pastors and for peace and justice in our country.

May the Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles, Our Lady of Sorrows and patroness of Cameroon accompany us in this difficult moment of trial.

Done in Yaoundé on June 13, 2017

For the Bishops of Cameroon,

+Samuel Kleda

Archbishop of Douala

NECC President