Bishop of Bafia, Mgr. Jean Marie Benoit Balla reported missing

Bishop of Bafia Mgr. Bala
His Excellency Monsignor Samuel KLEDA,

Archbishop of Douala,

Current President of the National Episcopal Conference

Since this morning, May 31, 2017, His Excellency Monsignor Jean Marie Benoit BALLA, Bishop of Bafia, is reported missing.

In effect, this morning, his vehicle was found on the Ebeda Bridge, a few kilometres from Yaoundé. As at now, searches are underway to find him.

He, however, calls on the Catholic Christian community and people of goodwill to pray for him.

                                                                                    Done in Yaoundé, May 31, 2017

                                                                                     Mgr. Samuel KLEDA

                                                                                     Archbishop of Douala

