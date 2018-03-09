Mgr. James Toba commemorates Diamond priestly ordination Jubilee

Present and some ex-students of Sasse College and St. Paul’s College, Bonjongo, priests and Religious, the lay faithful and friends and family members of Mgr. James Toba, joined him in the Sasse College chapel on Friday, February 9, 2018, and commemorated the Diamond Jubilee of his priestly ordination.

In his homily during a Mass celebrated on the occasion, the Bishop of Buea, Immanuel Bushu described the event as unforgettable and thanked God for giving Mgr. James Toba to the Church as an ordained minister, adding that all that God does is wonderful. He said Mgr. Toba was ordained 60 years ago in Njinikom on a very unusual day, January 1, 1958, after he completed his studies at the Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, Nigeria.

He praised God for the gift of Mgr. Toba to the Church and for unshakable faith and hope in the life and work of Mgr. James Toba, adding that though he is blind presently, his physical health is a lot better than that of many people of his age.

Using that day’s readings, he laid emphasis on the need for more vocations, adding that those gathered were celebrating 60 years of service in God’s Church. He described the priesthood as the total giving of the self to God through faithfully serving God’s people and everyone else. He noted that a priest’s lifestyle should reflect Jesus’ in chastity, obedience and poverty. He said a priest needs Christians to live fully for God and His people by witnessing for Jesus before everyone. He pinpointed that a priest serves in an extraordinary way when he is united with God.

Bishop Bushu stressed that in health and sickness; even in old age, all those who are ordained are supposed to serve, especially through prayer as prayer is also work. He noted that Mgr. Toba has lived this life to the best of his ability with the help of God’s grace for 60 years. “In his present state, he has accepted the will of God and he is a happy man. We are thanking God for him for his faithfulness to his vows and all of us who have benefitted from his life as a priest are also grateful,” he noted. He said Mgr. Toba was a very active person and that the best part of his life was when he was a teacher.

He challenged the students of Sasse College to use the occasion to think profoundly about the call to the priesthood, saying in the past the greatest number of priests in the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province came from Sasse College and express regrets that this is no longer the case.

Before Mass ended the Jubilee celebrant, Mgr. James Toba, thanked all those who had come from far and near to celebrate what he described as a great occasion with him. He thanked Bishop Bushu especially for making it possible for him to celebrate the event and said he never knew he could celebrate such an event. He described the priesthood as a great gift from God and thanked God for His love and mercy towards him and for allowing Him to serve His Church and people for 60 years.

He exceptionally thanked the Carmelite Sisters of Sasse for, in his own words, “their help in all my troubles and their tender attention”, noting that he could never repay them for all their good work and presence. He also thanked the principal and students of Sasse College for their great attention and concern. He wished journey mercies for all those who had made it to the occasion and prayed that God should bless everyone present to increase their faith and love for the Church and one another.

To immotalise the event a reception followed in the Sasse College hall during which an anniversary cake was cut and gifts offered to him.

Mgr. James Toba has served as principal of St. Paul Comprehensive High School, Bonjongo, principal of St Joseph's College Sasse and Vicar General of the Diocese of Buea. Mgr Toba also worked in his early years in Tatum and Nkambe.