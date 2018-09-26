“ It is because of insecurity that parents were called to take their children back home from Sasse College,” Communications Director Buea Diocese

What really happened in Sasse College on the night of September 16 breaking 17?

The unfortunate incident in Sasse happened while I was chatting with one of our brothers who lives in the College around 11 pm when he indicated to me that one of the brothers working in the college just rushed in indicating that he has heard a gunshot and it appeared some people were coming into the campus and moving towards the dormitories. I kept communicating with him by text and he continued reporting what was happening. They heard gunshots as the people were entering the dormitories and removing students and gathering them in the football field. Some students sustained injuries as they resisted them. The assailants were carrying cutlasses and guns. Some went to staff houses, forced them out to the field and collected their phones. They conveyed them to the football field and asked them to chant some anti-government songs. The principal and chaplain came out to plead with them but they forced them to join the students after beating the principal on the back twice with a cutlass.

They told the teachers and students that they had asked that there should be no school and they had violated the order. Before they could reach other dormitories, some students had escaped into the bushes and some went to the Our Lady of Grace Shrine at the college entrance where they spent the rest of the night. The assailants came in about 11 pm and left about 2 am. Early in the morning some students left the college and went to the chief’s palace in Bokwaongo, while others were in for Mass. Also that morning when those who slept in the shrine were returning they met soldiers at the college entrance who inquired where they were from. After their explanation, the soldiers took the students back to the campus when the assailants had long gone. When the assailants left, the principal assembled the students. Before they left, the assailants told them that they had to leave the school because they were going to come back. So parents were contacted and they took their children away. In the meantime, all Catholic schools in Buea have been closed until we are sure that calm has returned.

I just wish to let you know that that incident was not the first. Before schools reopening, some military men came to guard the college. On September 3, around 1pm, some armed men came to the college campus and fired gunshots in the air and disappeared. After they had left the military went round the campus and started brutalising innocent staff members who were working in the dormitories before the armed men came. They accused them that some of them alerted the armed men about their presence and that was why they came. The military began shooting around the campus, destroyed some items on campus and left thereafter.

Have the assailants been identified and can you say how many they were?

It is difficult to give the exact number because their numbers kept changing as they had taken positions in all corners of the school, while others were carrying out the operation. They called themselves members of the Amba Defence Forces.

What has been the position of the Catholic Church in Buea Diocese after the incident?

After the incident we called parents and asked them to take their children back home. So far there is no official statement. We do not know exactly when the students will return, but if we are assured of security the students can return to school. The Bishops of this Church Province have said they have never closed the doors of their schools, but it is because of insecurity that parents were called to take their children back home. If and when the situation permits, the Catholic schools are always there to carry out the church’s mission of evangelisation through schools. For now all Catholic schools in Buea have been closed till security is assured. Early on, students of Our Lady of Grace College Muyuka had to be transferred to another campus because of the insecurity in Muyuka. Some people who claimed they were Amba boys came to Our Lady of Mount Carmel College and threatened the students and they had to be transferred elsewhere.

Despite the prevailing insecurity, the government has been adamant that schools are going to remain open. Now that you have sent children home after the Sasse incident, what has been the government’s response?

The government has not made any official statement so far. We have been complaining about insecurity and the government has repeatedly assured us that appropriate security measures have been taken. Many schools are not even guarded. Where one finds soldiers, they keep far away from school campuses where they are expected to guard and are never there at the expected times. They tend to harass innocent people and extort money from them instead of using their professional knowledge to track down the real criminals. The operation in Sasse College happened from 11pm to almost 2am. Though soldiers are quite far off, they are also between the nail and the hammer. When soldiers are positioned in schools, children are frightened. If you tell a child in Buea now that you are going to call the police, the child will start crying because they have seen the reckless way security agents have been acting before. So the presence of the security agents is a threat and the presence of the Amba boys as they call themselves is also a threat.

Has the attack on Sasse College affected only schools or other Church activities in Buea Diocese?

Before the Sasse incident, the Diocese of Buea had joined other dioceses in the Church province to start paying its unfair share of the prize of the current crisis in the regions. Not all the parishes are functioning. When houses were burnt down in Munyenge and part of Bafia, church activities were suspended. The greater part of Muyuka Parish was paralysed. Some newly created parishes in the diocese have not effectively started because of the crisis. The first experience was that Buea had so many displaced people from these affected parishes flooding Fako. But as we speak, many have moved out of Buea including the residents of Muea. For example, Sacred Parish Bomaka where we were already thinking of having three Masses on Sunday because of the rising population, the situation is now the reverse. Now if you put together all the Christians who attend all the Masses since the last two Sundays, it cannot get up to half the population that attended one Mass previously. In Charles Lwanga Parish if you did not go for Mass 30 minutes before time, you were not going to have a seat. Last Sunday the church was virtually empty and even the choir was not there. So many people have left Buea and are still leaving the SW massively. It was always very difficult to pass through Muea on Sundays because of the Sunday Market, but last Sunday you could count the number of people in the market. Buea is virtually empty. It is only when you move up towards Bongo Square and the governor’s office mostly inhabited by civil servants that you see some sign of life around. Everyday people are leaving in their numbers. There are rumours that in the days ahead a military crackdown on the population will be worse than what people have experienced since the beginning of this crisis. Because of past experience, people are frightened and that is why they are leaving especially as they continue to see innocent people being killed or arrested arbitrarily and money extorted from them.

The Governor of the South West Region has actually been preventing people from leaving, explaining that the military is there to protect them. Are you indicating that the governor’s appraisal of the security situation on the ground may not be correct?

The governor actually went to mile 17 with about 25 soldiers guarding him alone to appeal to people not to leave. He claimed that people should not leave because there is security. If he can assign 25 soldiers to each person living in Buea, then people might stay. He has always said that and many people continue being killed. The military is a threat to people and the Amba boys are also a threat. Comparatively, people will tell you that the Amba boys are a better evil than the military. Immediately after the attack in Sasse, one of the administrators in the Catholic Education Secretariat who was among those who struggled to transport the students to places where they could easily get to their parents was intimidated the next day and money extorted from him as he was coming to work. He was coming in that morning and met soldiers on the way and they threatened him with their guns. He explained who he was and they did not budge. And they asked him in French, “Tu sais comment on faire norr?” He had heard a story of a similar request made to another person in a similar situation. When the person refused to give the soldiers something, he was shot from behind as he was about to leave. So, the administrator gave them all the money he had before they allowed him to pass.

You have just described the deteriorating situation in Buea. You are still in Buea despite the fact that many have been killed including a priest of Buea Diocese. Have any extra security measures been taken for priests and religious like you who have decided to stay come what may?

Absolutely nothing in that light has been done. We cannot leave because the few people still around are looking up to us as a source of inspiration. So, we cannot abandon them when they need us the most. So, we cannot move. Moving away from here is not a solution to the problem. God is our security and we trust in Him. But we cannot also prevent people from moving as the administration was trying to do because people have the right to go where they think it would be safe. You cannot be preventing people from leaving telling them that they are secure when they are seeing for themselves that they are not. The governor even attempted to stop people from leaving but that is a violation of human rights. I am not sure he was trying to do so because he was concerned about their wellbeing. I can only advise that people should stay and die in their homes than elsewhere.

From you appraisal, do you see the security situation returning to normal in Buea and its environs any time soon?

I do not think so! I think peace can only return to West Cameroon when authorities stop pretending that everything is well and begin talking frank. Crimes are being committed on both sides and the government must take cognizance of this and manage the crisis in the right way. Pretending that everything is in control, watching hate speech and arrogance being propagated every day and the conflict escalating, is very disturbing. We have been praying for the crisis to end but I think we still need to define a common prayer point and pray as one people at the same time all over the country.